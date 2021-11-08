At Camp Nou, Xavi was introduced to the fans as Barcelona’s new coach.

Thousands of fans cheered as Xavi Hernandez was introduced as Barcelona’s new coach on Monday, welcoming the debt-ridden club’s renowned former player back to Camp Nou.

Before signing his contract on the pitch with his family and Barca president Joan Laporta, Xavi walked out to cries of “Xavi, Xavi.”

“I don’t want to get too emotional, so I’ll just tell you one thing: we are the best club in the world,” Xavi addressed the estimated 10,000-strong throng.

“And, in order to succeed, we shall work to the highest standards. We cannot accept defeats or draws; every game must be won.” “Today will be a historic day for Barca,” Laporta added. Xavi is the first Barca coach to be introduced on the pitch in front of the 99,000-seat stadium, a tradition reserved for the club’s most important signings.

The return of the 41-year-old as coach, six years after he left Barcelona to play in Qatar, has sparked widespread excitement and renewed hopes for the club’s return to Europe’s top flight.

Barcelona is now ranked tenth in La Liga, but the club is in debt to the tune of over a billion euros. Since 2015, they have not been European champions.

Xavi’s employment was announced in the early hours of Saturday, and he flew out of Doha a few hours later, before watching from afar as Barcelona squandered a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Celta Vigo.

He then went to the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Saturday evening to see Barca B beat Sevilla B.

Xavi’s first training session as manager will take place on Tuesday, despite the fact that the squad is currently reduced due to injuries and absences due to international duty.

Barcelona’s first match with Xavi in charge will be against local rivals Espanyol on November 20 at Camp Nou.

Xavi departed Barcelona after 767 games to play for Al Sadd in Qatar in 2015, eventually becoming the team’s coach four years later.

He is widely regarded as one of Barcelona’s best ever players, having won four La Liga crowns and eight Champions Leagues, as well as the World Cup and two European Championships with the Spanish national team.