At Brazil Rallies, Bolsonaro Attacks Courts and Elections.

As Brazil observed its Independence Day with rival pro- and anti-government marches, President Jair Bolsonaro intensified his attacks on perceived foes such as the Supreme Court and the electoral system, claiming to safeguard his supporters’ “freedom.”

Bolsonaro supporters swarmed the streets of Brasilia, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and other cities with the national flag’s green, yellow, and blue, holding mass prayer sessions and singing slogans in favor of the embattled far-right leader.

Opposition demonstrators conducted their own alternative rallies, chanting “Get out, Bolsonaro!” as an opening volley ahead of elections in October 2022, which polls currently predict the president will lose.

Bolsonaro, whose popularity is at an all-time low, is attempting to re-energize his base in the face of a sagging economy, high unemployment and inflation, and a slew of probes aimed at him and his inner circle.

Bolsonaro, a 66-year-old former army captain who is openly nostalgic for Brazil’s military dictatorship (1964-1985), told his supporters that the powers that be in Brasilia were threatening their “democracy” and “freedom.”

“We’re going to start writing a new history here in Brazil starting today,” he said at a rally in the capital, where he began the day with a flag-raising ceremony and an Air Force flyover.

There were fears that the day would become violent, with parallels of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by fans of former President Donald Trump – to whom Bolsonaro is frequently linked – with hardcore supporters seeking a military intervention to grant Bolsonaro unlimited authority.

Bolsonaro supporters harassed journalists covering rallies in Brasilia and Sao Paulo, and tore down a police barricade in the capital Monday night, according to authorities.

Bolsonaro further up his criticism of Brazil’s electronic voting system, telling a large crowd in Sao Paulo that he would not participate in a “farce” election in 2022.

“We want free and fair elections… I can’t take part in a charade like the one the Superior Electoral Tribunal is putting on,” he stated.

He has often criticized Brazil’s electoral system, drawing further more similarities to Trump, his political idol.

Bolsonaro says – without evidence – that Brazil’s computerized voting system is rife with fraud, and demands that a paper copy of each ballot be made so that an audit may be conducted.

Electoral authorities claim that the technology, which was first implemented in Brazil in 1996, is reliable and that adding paper printouts would just increase the risk of fraud.

