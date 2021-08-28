At Bangkok Station, the end of the line looms for hawkers and rough sleepers.

The hawkers, truckers, and rough sleepers who have established a home beneath the magnificent arched ceiling of Bangkok’s century-old central railway station face an uncertain fate.

The station at Hua Lamphong, with its magnificent Italianate columns and stained glass windows, will soon be devoid of the incessant noise of trains arriving and going.

The great bulk of services will be relocated to a new rail hub on the outskirts of the capital later this year, with plans for future fast connections to China via Laos.

The existing station, near the city’s Chinatown neighborhood, has already been given a year’s reprieve by the coronavirus pandemic; its replacement is almost complete but is currently being used as a vaccination center.

However, travel restrictions and a shortage of foreign visitors have harmed the kingdom’s tourism-based economy, and the dozens of individuals who eke out a life are already feeling the strain.

“We have to be very frugal – I’m using my savings to fund living expenses,” said Boonkerd Khampakdi, a food vendor at the station for the past 20 years.

According to AFP, the 51-year-old now earns only 1,000 baht ($30) per day, a tenth of what she did before the outbreak and barely enough to cover her stall’s monthly rent.

Wutthisak Inthawat, a nearby tuk-tuk driver, waits patiently for the few possible fares who walk by the station’s door.

He said it was becoming increasingly difficult to pay his vehicle’s rental payments, pay his rent, and feed his family.

“I have two little girls, ages three and nine,” Wutthisak, 34, added. “I’ll have to return to my home province if I can’t pay off my debts.”

The Hua Lamphong station’s spacious platforms and leisurely ambience have long added a romantic aspect to Thai rail travel.

It was a crowning success for Italian architect Mario Tamagno, who worked extensively in Thailand at the turn of the century and drew inspiration for his designs from the Frankfurt central station in Germany, which was completed near the end of the nineteenth century.

“The structure itself is pretty imposing, in that neo-Renaissance style, and it’s quite ornate and almost grandiose and austere in a way,” said Dave Kendall, former host of the travel television show Destination Thailand.

The terminal’s construction began in 1910, and the first train arrived six years later.

