At auction, Amy Winehouse’s belongings are expected to fetch $2 million.

Hundreds of items belonging to late Grammy-winning performer Amy Winehouse are up for auction in the United States, including the dress she wore during her final concert.

On November 6 and 7, Julien’s in Beverly Hills, California, will auction off the more than 800 personal things, which include shoes, shorts, bras, books, and music.

They debuted in New York on Monday and are likely to sell for up to $2 million.

On July 23, 2011, at the age of 27, the British soul diva died of alcohol intoxication.

“When you have to do an auction with the parents of a deceased child, it’s incredibly painful,” Julien’s executive director Martin Nolan said.

“It took them a long time to come to terms and decide to let go, with the realization that, of course, there are fans, museums, and collectors all over the world who will want to own some of these items, care for them, display them in museums, keep her legacy and memory alive while also raising money for the foundation,” he added.

The earnings will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which helps young people who are struggling with addiction.

Winehouse, who won multiple honors for her album “Back to Black” in 2006, has discussed her personal struggles with alcohol and drug addiction.

The diva was booed during her last concert in Belgrade in June 2011, indicating that she was definitely struggling.

Her tour was called off, and she passed away a month later.

Naomi Parry’s short green and black dress, which she was wearing, is projected to sell for between $15,000 and $20,000.

“That’s a classic. However, each of these gowns represents Amy, a brilliant artist and songwriter who is also a fashion icon “Nolan stated.