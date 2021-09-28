At auction, a cassette tape containing an unreleased John Lennon song fetches more than $58,000.

A 33-minute audio recording of John Lennon being interviewed by four Danish youths in 1970 on a cassette tape, as well as an unpublished song, sold at auction in Denmark for $58,240 on Tuesday.

Lennon and his widow, Yoko Ono, discuss their stay in Denmark and attaining world peace on the January 5, 1970 recording on the tape. The duo also performs Give Peace a Chance, a 1969 hit, and Radio Peace, an unpublished song written for a Dutch radio station but never broadcast.

According to the auction house, the couple flew to Northern Denmark in December 1969 and spent more than a month on a rural farm.

Bids for the cassette tape, which featured images from the meeting with the teenagers, began at 100,000 kroner. The buyer’s identity has not been revealed.

The tape, together with 29 still images and a copy of the school newspaper for which the Danish youngsters interviewed Lennon and Ono, was put up for auction by Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneer. The value of the property was previously estimated to range between $31,381 to $47,222.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

As he lowered the hammer, auctioneer Jesper Bruun Rasmussen commented, “It’s a modest object with a lot of attention.”

The Associated Press quoted Alexa Bruun Rasmussen of Denmark’s biggest auction house as saying, “I thought it was unusual that it went above the estimate.” “Unfortunately, the identity of the buyer is a trade secret, but I can divulge that it was sold abroad.”

The interview was conducted in northern Denmark during the Vietnam War and the Cold War because Lennon and Ono had “a message of peace, and that was what was essential to us,” according to Karsten Hoejen, who recorded the conversation on a tape recorder borrowed from a local hi-fi shop.

“It exceeded all expectations,” Hoejen said after the sale in front of a crowded auction hall.

“There is a sense of relief now,” he added, adding that the three surviving guys who conducted the interview have yet to decide how they will spend the money.

Lennon and Ono were in Thy, Denmark’s northernmost area, because Ono’s ex-husband had relocated there with their 5-year-old daughter Kyoko.

