At a women’s rights protest in Kabul, the Taliban attacked journalists.

The Taliban attacked numerous journalists on Thursday in Kabul in order to block media coverage of a women’s rights march.

In the Afghan capital, a group of roughly 20 women marched from near the ministry of education to the ministry of finance.

They screamed slogans like “Don’t politicize education” as vehicles passed by shortly before 10 a.m., wearing bright headscarves.

The ladies walked with their arms in the air, holding signs that read, “We don’t have the right to study and work,” and “Joblessness, poverty, and hunger.”

According to AFP journalists, Taliban authorities permitted the women to wander freely for around an hour and a half.

One Taliban warrior, however, attacked a foreign journalist with the butt of a weapon, swore, and kicked him in the back while another punched him.

At least two additional journalists were injured as they fled from Taliban members wielding fists and kicking them.

One of the protest organizers, Zahra Mohammadi, told AFP that the women were marching despite the dangers they face.

“The Taliban don’t respect anything,” she claimed, referring to foreign and local journalists as well as women.

“Girls’ schools must reopen.” The Taliban, on the other hand, took this away from us.” Since the Taliban took power in mid-August, high school girls have been barred from returning to class for more than a month, and many women have been barred from returning to work.

“This is my message to all girls and women: ‘Don’t be afraid of the Taliban, even if your family forbids you from leaving your house.’ Don’t be scared. ‘Go out there and make sacrifices for your rights,’ Mohammadi added.

“We must make this sacrifice for the sake of the next generation’s peace.”

In downtown Kabul, children strolled alongside the protest, though it was unclear if they were part of the organized gathering.

Some Taliban members policing the march were dressed in full camouflaged combat gear, including body armour, helmets, and knee pads, while others wore traditional Afghan garb.

Their weaponry included M16 assault rifles and AK-47s made in the United States.

Afghans have held mass rallies around the country since the Taliban retook power, some with hundreds of people and many with women in the forefront, which was unthinkable during the strict Islamist group’s previous leadership in the 1990s.

Protests against Afghanistan’s new masters have subsided as a result of a prohibition on unlawful demonstrations.