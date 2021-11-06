At a Texas rap concert, eight people were killed when the crowd rushed the stage.

Authorities in Texas were looking into a tragedy in which the crowd at a massive Travis Scott rap concert rushed toward the stage, killing eight people and injuring at least 17 others.

Around 50,000 people were in the audience at NRG Park in Houston on Friday night when the crowd began surging toward the stage as Scott was playing, causing chaos.

“That produced some panic and it started causing some injuries,” Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said during a press conference Friday night. “People began to fall out, became unconscious, and that created extra panic.”

According to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, at least eight individuals were killed and 17 to 23 others were injured in the crush.

Authorities are reviewing camera footage and speaking with witnesses, concert organizers, and persons who were hospitalized, Turner told CNN.

“As a result, we’re looking into everything,” Turner explained.

“We’ve never had something like this happen,” he said, despite Houston’s reputation for hosting high-profile events.

According to authorities, more than 300 individuals were treated on the site for minor injuries during the first night of the two-day Astroworld Festival, which Scott helped arrange.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Scott paused his performance numerous times when he noticed people in distress near the stage.

According to the Chronicle, survivors described chaotic scenes of people pressed up against one another, with many battling to breathe.

“We were clinging to each other to keep from being separated,” stated one survivor. “You may easily drift apart if you let go.” One concertgoer recalled bringing a man who had fallen to his death over the arena’s barricades while witnessing paramedics try CPR.

“What happened last night really saddened me,” Scott tweeted on Saturday. “My heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed or injured during the Astroworld Festival.” The celebration was guarded by around 360 police officers and 240 security personnel.

Lina Hidalgo, a senior Harris County administrator, described the night as “very terrible.”

“Our hearts are torn,” she added, “since people come to these events to have a wonderful time and make memories.”

The incident’s cause is being investigated by Houston police.

“We saw many folks down on the ground experience some form of cardiac arrest in the span of just a few minutes,” assistant police chief Larry Satterwhite said.

“Right there and then, we started doing CPR and relocating individuals.”

As the concert went on, videos on social media showed paramedics resuscitating unconscious fans in the audience.

The event has been canceled by the organizers of Astroworld. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.