At a stalled trial in Guantanamo, a victim’s sister commemorates 9/11.

A woman whose firefighter brother was killed in the 9/11 attacks expressed her dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in the culprits’ nine-year trial, but expressed hope for justice in the future.

Elizabeth Berry was commemorating the 20th anniversary of the attacks at the US naval facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where 9/11 architect Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and five others are still being prosecuted by the US military.

After an 18-month hiatus owing to the coronavirus, the hearings finally started on Tuesday.

Berry told reporters on Friday that she couldn’t think of a better venue to pay tribute to her brother, fire Captain Billy Burke, on his birthday, which is on Saturday.

Burke was called to the New York World Trade Center from his side job as a lifeguard on September 11, 2001.

When the south tower collapsed, he and his colleagues were on the 27th story of the north tower.

Burke gave the order to evacuate the company. However, he stayed behind to assist a paraplegic man and his friend in attempting to escape. They all perished at the same time.

Berry has been to the military court in Guantanamo on a frequent basis. Hearings are still in the preliminary stage.

“I’m looking for a solution. This incident occurred 20 years ago. And that had a huge impact on myself, my family, and over 3,000 other people’s families,” Berry said.

She enjoys assisting other victims’ relatives in processing the trial and the interminable delays as a clinical psychologist.

“This was where I wanted to be on the 20th anniversary because we were going back into pretrial, and I had a feeling of optimism and hope that this would truly move this thing forward.”

“I become frustrated,” Berry remarked, noting that families of victims are dying while the case is still unsolved.

“As you are aware, the world has progressed. And many people in the United States today, particularly young people, were not even alive on September 11, 2001. As a result, you don’t hear much about it in the news anymore.”

Berry expressed trust in the prosecution and a new judge in the case to move the case forward to trial, which could take another year, according to attorneys.

The defense is attempting to reject the prosecution’s case by claiming that the evidence is tainted by the horrific torture that all of the defendants were subjected to while in the custody of the CIA between 2002 and 2006. Brief News from Washington Newsday.