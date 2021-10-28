At a regional meeting, Iran urges the Taliban to take a “friendly” approach.

During a conference of Afghanistan’s six neighboring countries on Wednesday to decide a “roadmap” following the Islamists’ capture of Kabul, Iran’s foreign minister urged the Taliban to take a “friendly” approach.

The summit gathered the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan to Tehran, two months after Islamist fanatics came to power in Kabul. Their Chinese and Russian colleagues joined by video-link.

“It is critical that the Taliban have a friendly approach to its neighbors and take the necessary measures to ensure them that Afghanistan poses no threat to them,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated.

“I hope we can build a roadmap and present a clearer image of the realities in Afghanistan, as well as the aspirations of the neighboring countries most affected by the country’s advancements.”

According to UN agencies, Afghanistan is on the verge of a humanitarian crisis, with more than half of the country facing “acute” food shortages this winter.

“We must find measures to avoid a total catastrophe of the Afghan economy… and to help people survive,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said via video link to the meeting.

Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s First Vice-President, warned of the impact the Afghan scenario would have on neighboring countries.

“If no solution is found as soon as possible to contain and manage Afghanistan’s economic catastrophe, the crisis would undoubtedly spread beyond Afghanistan’s borders, affecting its neighbors and the rest of the world,” he added.

During the Taliban’s 1996-2001 reign of terror, Iran, which shares a 900-kilometer (560-mile) border with Afghanistan, refused to recognize them.

However, in recent months, Tehran has attempted to soften its harsh position in the name of pragmatism.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran insists on the establishment of an inclusive administration in Afghanistan with the presence and active involvement of all ethnic and religious groups, based on inter-Afghan dialogue and free of foreign intervention,” Amir-Abdollahian stated.

In his remarks, Guterres emphasized the importance of inclusivity “and representative democracy that respects international humanitarian law.”

The Taliban established an all-male cabinet made up virtually entirely of ethnic Pashtuns. It has significantly hampered women’s ability to work and study, drawing widespread worldwide condemnation.

“The Taliban must have a clear role in ensuring security, combating terrorism, and protecting the rights of many groups, including women,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

He went on to say that the Taliban must work on "meeting the basic needs of Afghan residents and putting them first."