At a rally in Brazil, Bolsonaro warns that freedom is under threat.

Brazilians rallied for and against embattled President Jair Bolsonaro, who warned that imagined foes such as the Supreme Court would not be allowed to harm freedom and democracy on Tuesday.

In Brasilia, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and other cities, tens of thousands of Bolsonaro supporters crowded the streets with the national flag’s green, yellow, and blue, holding massive prayer sessions and singing slogans in support of the far-right president.

Anti-Bolsonaro demonstrators prepared for parallel protests mere kilometers (miles) apart in several cities as Brazil prepares for elections in October 2022, which polls currently predict the president will lose.

Bolsonaro, whose popularity is at an all-time low, is attempting to re-energize his base in the face of a sagging economy, high unemployment and inflation, and a slew of probes aimed at him and his inner circle.

There are fears that the day could become violent, with parallels of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump – to whom Bolsonaro is sometimes linked.

“Today is a day for the Brazilian people to tell us which way to go,” Bolsonaro said outside the presidential mansion, where he presided over a flag-raising ceremony and military show of strength that included an Air Force flyover, paratrooper landing, and special forces demonstration.

Bolsonaro fired his latest warning shot at Brazil’s courts, accusing judges of targeting him, particularly Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, whom the president wants impeached, speaking to a throng of supporters in the heart of the capital.

“Either that court’s chief justice gets his act together, or the court faces consequences that none of us want,” Bolsonaro stated.

“We cannot allow a single person to jeopardize our democracy. We cannot allow one person to jeopardize our freedom…. We’re going to start crafting a new history in Brazil starting today.”

The 66-year-old Bolsonaro, a former army captain, and his inner circle are being investigated by the Supreme Court on suspicions of systematically propagating fake news from within the administration.

Moraes has ordered Bolsonaro’s own investigation into the case, as well as the imprisonment of one of Bolsonaro’s closest allies, former congressman Roberto Jefferson.

In addition, the president faces a Senate investigation regarding his administration's handling of Covid-19, which has killed more than 580,000 deaths in Brazil, second only to Ebola.