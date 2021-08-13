At a rally in Bangkok, Thai police fired rubber bullets, injuring three people.

Thai police shot tear gas and rubber bullets at a Bangkok rally on Friday, injuring three protestors for the third time this week, as coronavirus infections rise and discontent grows over the government’s handling of the pandemic.

On Friday, the kingdom recorded a new daily high of 23,418 illnesses, making it the deadliest viral outbreak in its history.

The government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha is under political pressure due to the slow deployment of Thailand’s immunization program and financial hardship caused by limitations.

Protesters gathered at the Victory Monument in Bangkok, defying a prohibition on public gatherings, and set fire to sacks of rotting fruit to symbolize farmers’ economic distress.

A female protester informed a throng of several hundred people, “These fruits can’t be sold due of government failure (to control the virus and the economy).”

Demonstrators attempted to march on Prayut’s home, which was located inside a military barracks, with a giant banner reading “Prayut must go out immediately.”

While officers shot tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannon, barbed wire and rows of shipping containers were utilized to obstruct their path.

Protesters used ping pong bombs, slingshots, bricks, and firecrackers, according to Deputy National Police spokeswoman Kissana Phathanacharoen.

According to him, fourteen motorcycles were seized.

According to an emergency medical center, at least three protestors were hurt, including youth activist Thanat “Nat” Thanakitamnuay.

Police deployed water cannon, tear gas, and rubber bullets during protests in the same area on Tuesday and Wednesday, while some participants tossed firecrackers at cops.

Faced with charges of excessive force, Bangkok police have reiterated that their actions are legal and asked the public not to jeopardize public health and safety.

On Friday, Metropolitan Police Bureau chief Phukphong Phongpetra told reporters, “There is clear proof that certain members among the protest group have contracted Covid-19.”

According to local media, a young protester who blew his own hand off while launching a firecracker at Wednesday’s event tested positive for coronavirus.

Last year, Thailand saw the start of a youth-led pro-democracy protest movement that drew tens of thousands of people to demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prayut Chan-ocha, the former army chief who rose to power in a 2014 coup.

However, the campaign slowed earlier this year as the number of Covid-19 cases increased and its leaders were arrested.