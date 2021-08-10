At a protest in Bangkok, Thai police used rubber bullets and tear gas.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Bangkok Tuesday for democratic reform and against the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, while riot police shot rubber bullets and tear gas at them.

Demonstrators ignored a prohibition on public meetings as Thailand attempts to contain the country’s biggest viral outbreak to date, with new cases hovering around 20,000 per day.

The government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha is under pressure due to the late start of the coronavirus vaccination program in Thailand, as well as economic anguish from restrictions and business closures.

Hundreds of demonstrators on motorcycles and in automobiles weaved their way through Bangkok streets, sparking skirmishes by early evening.

Some rioters set fire to a police traffic booth, and others tossed firecrackers and pyrotechnics at officers, who retaliated with water cannon, rubber bullets, and tear gas.

Protesters smeared pig’s blood on the emblem of Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction, a company linked to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

They also targeted King Power, a big duty-free retailer, because of its alleged support for the government.

“The dictatorial Prayut Chan-O-Cha administration continues to search, allot, and distribute benefits for the ruling class, enabling people to fall ill and die on their own,” student activist Benja Apan said at the gathering.

Police cautioned demonstrators not to jeopardize public health by breaking coronavirus prohibitions before the rally.

On Tuesday, Thailand’s Civil Court ordered police to “take prudence” when performing crowd control tasks, but refused a plea by human rights attorneys seeking a prohibition on the use of rubber bullets.

Last year, a youth-led democratic movement in Thailand gathered tens of thousands of people to rallies calling for Prayut, the former army chief who came to power in a 2014 coup, to retire.

By seeking reforms to Thailand’s monarchy, the movement broke long-held taboos, and scores of protestors have been charged with royal defamation, which carries a 15-year prison sentence.