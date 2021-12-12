At a Palestinian camp in Lebanon, three Hamas members were shot and killed.

Three Hamas militants were killed when gunfire erupted during a funeral procession for a member of the Islamist movement in a Palestinian refugee camp in South Lebanon on Sunday, according to the group.

Officials from the rival Fatah movement “fired at the burial procession” of a Palestinian murdered in a blast in the port city of Tyre, according to Hamas official Raafat al-Murra.

According to him, six persons were injured.

An armed battle ensued after the gunshot, according to a camp resident, with Fatah and Hamas militants present.

According to Hamas, the incident was caused by an electrical short in a business that sold oxygen supplies for Covid patients, disputing media reports that an armaments stockpile blew up.

The blast damaged the windows and charred the walls of a nearby mosque.

“The fire caused property damage, but the impact was minimal,” Hamas claimed, without specifying how many people were killed.

According to a Palestinian official, one guy died as a result of his injuries sustained in the explosion on Friday night, which also injured a few others.

According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, Lebanon is home to roughly 192,000 Palestinian refugees, the majority of whom dwell in the country’s 12 camps (UNRWA).

The Lebanese army does not enter the camps due to a long-standing agreement, leaving security to Palestinian factions.

Since 2007, when the Islamists took Gaza after a week of brutal clashes, Hamas and Fatah, the secular party led by Mahmud Abbas, have been at odds.

Despite being founded in Gaza, Hamas has branches throughout the Middle East, including Lebanon.