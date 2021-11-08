At a new missile testing range in the desert, China has erected mock-ups of US carriers and destroyers.

At a weapons-testing facility in a desolate desert in the northwest of the country, the Chinese military is apparently using replicas of US aircraft carriers and other boats for missile target practice.

According to USNI News, satellite pictures obtained by Colorado-based Maxar Technologies on Sunday show targets in the shape of an aircraft carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers resting on a railway track.

The mock-ups were apparently created as part of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) new target range in the Taklamakan Desert in northwestern Xinjiang.

It’s also close to a former target range created by China to test earlier versions of its DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missile, dubbed the “carrier killer.” Top US Navy officers reportedly hailed the carrier killer, which was test-launched into the South China Sea last year, as a “unmistakable statement.” The United States’ Seventh Fleet, which patrols the Indo-Pacific, has deployed mock-ups of aircraft carriers and destroyers.

The carrier target seems to be “a flat area without the carrier’s island, aircraft lifts, armament sponsons, or other details” in satellite photographs. On radar, the carrier’s form stands out against the surrounding desert.

According to the source, the battleship targets are more sophisticated, with multiple upright poles positioned atop them, possibly for instrumentation. The site also has a huge rail system.

The position is visible to satellites, according to the South China Morning Post, implying that Beijing is “seeking to demonstrate Washington what its missile forces can achieve.”

The intricacy of the target also suggests that the PLA is “continuing to invest in deterrents to limit the efficacy of US naval forces near to China — in particular targeting the US carrier fleet,” according to the report.

At a regular briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he had no information about the photographs. Wang said, “I’m not aware of the situation you indicated.”

This comes as a war threat looms in the Pacific as a result of China’s recent aggressiveness against Taiwan. The Chinese premier also called for the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland, in addition to sending a record number of airplanes to the self-ruled island nation’s air defense zone.

Despite the fact that President Joe Biden has publicly stated twice that the US will defend Taiwan, Washington has a long-standing strategy of "strategic ambiguity" on the role the US will play.