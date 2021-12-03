At a Mass in divided Cyprus, Pope Francis calls for ‘Fraternity.’

In an open-air liturgy in Cyprus on Friday, Pope Francis called for a “feeling of fraternity,” the second day of a visit to the split Mediterranean island that has focused primarily on the plight of migrants.

The 84-year-old pontiff was supposed to offer 50 refugees now residing in Cyprus a chance to start a new life in Italy as a sign of solidarity with those fleeing poverty and strife.

The pope celebrated his open-air mass in Nicosia’s largest football stadium in front of 7,000 faithful, many of whom are Filipino and South Asian laborers who make up a large fraction of the 25,000 Catholics in mostly Greek-Orthodox Cyprus.

“We are challenged to reinvigorate our sense of fraternity as we face our own inner darkness and the challenges we face in the church and in society,” Francis said.

“We can never be entirely healed of our blindness if we remain divided, if each person thinks solely of himself or herself, or his or her group, if we refuse to stick together, if we do not discourse and walk together.”

The flags of neighbouring Lebanon, the Philippines, and the Pope’s native Argentina were waved by many in the throng. A multicultural choir of 130 people performed songs in Arabic, English, and Greek.

Before the mass began, Jackylyn Fo Bulado, a 31-year-old Filipino domestic worker wearing a T-shirt with the pope’s image, said, “We are so lucky.”

“All we ask is for the pope to send us a simple message of love and peace, and for him to bless Cyprus and the globe.”

The pope had previously paid a visit to Nicosia’s Holy Archbishopric of the Greek Orthodox Church of Cyprus, in the hopes of improving historically tense relations between the two churches.

In an address to Orthodox clergy, including Archbishop Chrysostomos II of Cyprus, he remarked, “History has dug deep furrows between us, but the Holy Spirit desires that we once again draw close to one another with humility and respect.”

Elena Chentsova, a Ukrainian Orthodox Christian, said she got up early to see Pope Francis.

“I’m Orthodox, and I’m hoping he’ll convey a message of dialogue amongst religions so that we can all be closer,” the 42-year-old told AFP.

Francis is the second Catholic pontiff to visit Cyprus after Benedict XVI in 2010. Francis is on his 35th worldwide tour since becoming Pope in 2013. On Saturday morning, he will go to Greece.

Cyprus claimed to have deployed 500 troops. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.