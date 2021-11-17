At a Hong Kong sentencing, the leader of the Tiananmen Square vigil invokes Gandhi.

In a combative address in court on Wednesday, a leading Hong Kong democracy activist facing jail referenced Mahatma Gandhi’s civil disobedience campaign to defend his decision to participate in a prohibited Tiananmen Square vigil.

Lee Cheuk-yan is one of eight pro-democracy figures on trial for participating in a vigil last year that was prohibited for the first time in 31 years by Hong Kong police, citing the coronavirus and security concerns.

Five people have pled guilty to participating in a “unauthorized assembly,” including Lee.

Lee stepped up during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday to make an emotional remark in which he compared Hong Kong’s democracy movement to India’s struggle for independence from colonial Britain.

He choked back cries as he continued, “We are all supporters of Gandhi’s notion of nonviolent struggle, aiming to bring democratic reforms to Hong Kong.”

“Now that I’m imprisoned like Gandhi, I’m going to learn to be as fearless as Gandhi.”

The experienced protester and labor organizer said he had “no remorse” about breaking the police prohibition.

At the conclusion of his address, Lee added, “If I have to go to jail to confirm my will, then so be it.”

Lee, 64, was in Beijing during the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on democratic demonstrators and later became the leader of the Hong Kong Alliance, which held massive candlelight vigils in the city every June to mourn those dead.

For many years, Hong Kong was the only place in China where the events of 1989 could still be discussed openly.

However, following massive and often violent democracy rallies two years ago, China is currently remoulding the business hub in its own authoritarian image.

A new national security regulation aimed to stifle opposition effectively outlawed commemorating Tiananmen Square.

The Hong Kong Alliance split earlier this year when some of its top officials were charged with subversion under the security law, and police seized a Tiananmen Square museum the group ran.

More than 150 people have been arrested under the security statute, most of whom are being tried for their political ideas and speech.

Six of the eight prisoners on trial for last year’s Tiananmen Square vigil, including Lee, were already in jail when the trial began.

Three defendants have pleaded not guilty: imprisoned media mogul Jimmy Lai, alliance vice chair Chow Hang-tung, and journalist-turned-activist Gwyneth Ho.

The judgments and sentences from the trial will be announced next month.

Previously, sixteen politicians and campaigners had been arrested, including Joshua, a well-known advocate. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.