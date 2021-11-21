At a Covid Curb Protest in Brussels, violence erupts.

On Sunday, a protest in Brussels against anti-Covid legislation devolved into violence, with tens of thousands of people taking part, according to police.

According to an AFP photographer, the march began peacefully, but police eventually used water cannon and tear gas in reaction to demonstrators throwing missiles.

At least two police officers were also injured in the incident, according to AFP, as officials in riot gear blasted the crowd with water cannons. An ambulance was seen transporting one demonstrator near the Berlaymont, the EU headquarters.

Three police officers were hurt in the riots, according to the Belga news agency, but no additional details were provided.

Several of the people involved in the altercation donned masks and brandished Flemish nationalist flags, while others wore yellow stars from the Nazi era.

Protesters set fire to wood pallets, while rioters attacked police vans with vandalized street signs, according to social media photographs.

The riot police standoff took occurred in the EU and government zone of the Belgian capital, just yards from the US and Russian embassies.

Police stated 42 people were detained for a short time and two were arrested. Authorities reported the situation was under control by 1700 GMT, with roadways reopened.

35,000 protestors marched from Brussels’ North Station against a new wave of Covid restrictions proposed by the government on Wednesday, according to police.

The “Together for Freedom” rally centered on a prohibition on unvaccinated people entering places like restaurants and bars.

Despite high vaccination rates, Europe is dealing with a new wave of diseases, and several nations, particularly in the west, have tightened restrictions.

Belgium, one of the countries hardest hit by the new wave, announced on Wednesday that it would expand its work-from-home policies and tighten restrictions aimed at the unvaccinated.

Belgium has returned to a rate of virus spread that has not been seen in a year, with an average of over 10,300 new infections per day over the last week.

On Friday, Belgium reported 42 Covid deaths.