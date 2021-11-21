At a busy US airport, a ‘accidental’ gun discharge causes panic.

A gun that inadvertently discharged after being detected at an X-Ray checkpoint in Atlanta’s bustling international airport sent dozens of people fleeing for safety and forced the facility to close for a short time on Saturday, just days before Thanksgiving.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the incident led in three non-life threatening injuries, highlighting the highly contentious topic of gun ubiquity in American society (TSA).

According to the report, the event occurred after an X-Ray machine at a checkpoint discovered a “prohibited item” within a passenger’s luggage.

“The passenger lunged into the bag and grabbed a pistol, at which point it discharged,” said a Transportation Security Officer as he opened the compartment housing the rifle.

“The passenger then fled the location, fleeing out of the airport exit,” according to the TSA, who added that the officer had warned the customer not to touch the goods.

The TSA did not specify how the injuries were sustained.

Authorities know who the subject is, according to an airport official, and further information is on the way.

Shortly after the event, the airport tweeted that there was “nothing to be concerned about.” “”There was an unintentional discharge at the Airport,” he added, “not an active shooter.” Passengers and employees are not in danger. An investigation is currently underway.” According to a CNN video, the loud explosion caused several people to duck and run, knocking over bags and stanchions in their haste to flee.

Several people could be heard yelling “Down, down, down! Down, down, down! “Others slid over the floor, while others slid across the floor. Others sought refuge in airport restaurants, while others raced onto the tarmac.

The discharge resulted in a great deal of uncertainty and turmoil.

The pilot announced a “active shooter” while informing passengers they would not be permitted to deplane, according to a CNN correspondent whose plane was just arriving.

Around 1:30 p.m., the incident occurred (1830 GMT). At 3:20 p.m., Atlanta Police issued the all-clear, and passengers were rescreened.

The TSA has discovered more than 450 weapons at checkpoints in the Atlanta airport alone since the beginning of the year.

A contentious Georgia law passed in 2014 enables people to bring weapons into airports, but not past security checks, as well as pubs, schools, and churches.

Carrying a weapon into a TSA screening facility is against federal law.

The TSA stated in a statement that “weapons, particularly loaded firearms, pose an unnecessary risk at screenings.”

When firearms are unloaded, locked, and placed inside a hard-sided case, passengers may travel with them in checked luggage.