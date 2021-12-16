Asylum seekers from Cyprus are heading to Italy to start new lives, thanks to Pope Francis.

Six asylum seekers from Cyprus who Pope Francis is assisting in their relocation expressed thanks and hope as they left for Italy on Thursday, only a week before Christmas.

The pontiff, who visited the divided island earlier this month, was expected to receive 50 migrants, including Muslims, as a show of “solidarity,” according to Cypriot authorities.

On Thursday, authorities said a dozen people had departed.

According to AFP, the first group will meet with Pope Francis on Friday.

Hinda Warsame, 25, and her sisters Naima, 22, and Fadoumo, 19, all from Somalia, arrived in Cyprus this year.

The three grew up in Saudi Arabia, but they claimed they were found with outdated papers and imprisoned before being deported to Somalia, a foreign and dangerous nation where they had few relatives.

Warsame described the ordeal as “a nightmare.”

“I was weeping… this isn’t supposed to be happening,” she told AFP from the Limnes lodging center in the Menogeia section of the island on Wednesday.

She stated she was pressured to marry in order to “protect” her sisters and to undergo female genital mutilation, which is common in Somalia.

“I told them I wasn’t going to do that,” she added, adding that if she did, “they would do the same to my sisters.”

Instead, the trio used student visas to travel to the breakaway north of Cyprus before crossing the island’s buffer zone and seeking asylum in the Republic of Cyprus, which claims to have the greatest number of first-time asylum applications per capita in the EU.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish forces captured the island’s northern third in retaliation for a military coup supported by the Greek junta at the time.

The self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is only recognized by Ankara.

Warsame said she cried the day she learned the pope was considering abducting them.

She said, “I didn’t sleep for a week.”

“I am a Muslim, but I admire the pope and the Christian church for deciding to assist us,” she remarked.

Issa Shamma, 37, who escaped to Lebanon in 2017 seeking sanctuary from the Syrian civil war, was also getting ready to leave.

However, he stated that “there was no future for my children there.”

His three sons, ages 12, nine, and two, he stated, “have received no formal education. I came here (to Cyprus) to provide an education for my children.” They were among a group of dozens of Syrians that boarded a boat from northern Lebanon in August, according to him.

They were apprehended by Cypriot authorities.