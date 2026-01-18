Asturias Reaches Agreement Amid Nationwide Doctor Strike in Spain

Agreement in Asturias Offers Hope, But Uncertainty Remains Nationwide

Healthcare workers across Spain staged a massive two-day strike on January 14 and 15, 2026, highlighting the increasing tensions between medical professionals, their unions, and the government. The strike, which affected hospitals and clinics in numerous regions, was fueled by concerns over working conditions, pay, and administrative burdens. While the disruption was significant, the regional government of Asturias managed to broker a deal that could set a precedent, though divisions within the medical community remain a key challenge.

The strike, coordinated by the APEMYF union and supported by several others, saw medical staff walk off the job in protest over excessive work hours, underwhelming pay, and bureaucratic red tape that many feel impedes their ability to deliver patient care. In regions such as Madrid, Galicia, and Valencia, the strike’s impact was stark. In Galicia alone, 472 surgeries were canceled, along with over 24,000 consultations. Madrid saw 300 surgeries and 650 tests postponed, affecting thousands of patients. These cancellations illustrate the human cost of labor disputes in a public healthcare system already under strain.

However, on the second day of the strike, Asturias emerged as a notable exception. The regional government there reached an agreement with the Medical Union of Asturias (Simpa) that could offer a glimpse of a way forward. Key aspects of the deal include more flexible on-call duty schedules, reducing the grueling 24-hour shifts to 12 hours. The exclusivity bonus, which had been a source of conflict, was slashed by 60%, dropping from €1,056 to €415 per month. Additionally, medical residents will see pay raises ranging from €100 to €150 per month, and the daily patient load per doctor will be capped at 38, down from the previous 43. Routine administrative tasks, like prescription renewals, will be delegated to specially trained staff, allowing doctors to focus more on patient care. The government now has three months to implement these changes.

Despite this breakthrough, not all medical professionals are on board. The Médicos del Sespa platform, which represents a significant portion of Asturias’ doctors, rejected the agreement, claiming it was reached without adequate consultation with the collective. They have vowed to continue mobilizing, and some have even suggested the possibility of an indefinite strike in February. This growing internal divide signals that while progress has been made, full unity among healthcare workers in Spain remains elusive.

Strike participation varied widely by region, with union estimates of participation differing greatly from official government figures. In Catalonia, the union Metges de Catalunya reported 53% turnout, while the Generalitat put the number at just 7.3%. Valencia saw similarly divergent numbers, with the Valencian union Avanza claiming 60% participation, while the health authority reported only 3.69%. These disparities have fueled accusations that minimum service requirements imposed by regional governments are undermining the effectiveness of the strike.

The fallout from the strike is not just a matter of numbers but of the ongoing struggle to balance the needs of doctors with the realities of Spain’s public health system. The agreement in Asturias offers a glimpse of potential reforms, addressing long-standing grievances by offering pay raises, reduced hours, and less administrative work. However, the rejection of the deal by some factions and the ongoing mobilizations point to a continuing battle for better conditions in Spain’s healthcare sector.

As the country moves forward, the focus will shift to national-level negotiations that could result in new labor statutes and further improvements for healthcare workers. The strike has forced both the public and policymakers to confront difficult questions about the future of Spain’s public healthcare system, balancing fiscal responsibility with fair compensation for medical professionals. While the deal in Asturias may offer a temporary resolution, the broader fight for change is far from over, with further strikes and disruptions likely in the months ahead.