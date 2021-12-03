Astronauts from NASA have completed a spacewalk on the International Space Station.

Two NASA astronauts completed the 13th spacewalk on the International Space Station (ISS) this year, the agency announced, just days after the exercise was postponed due to debris concerns.

On Thursday, astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron went outside the space lab to replace a damaged antenna and restore its functionality.

According to a tweet from NASA, Barron said after her first spacewalk, “It was wonderful!”

The astronauts also “completed several get-ahead activities for future spacewalks,” according to the US space agency, who returned to the station after six hours and 32 minutes.

After receiving a “debris notification” for the orbiting outpost, NASA postponed the spacewalk scheduled for Tuesday.

The NASA later stated that Houston experts were evaluating a new risk from orbital rocket debris that could pass near to the ISS on Friday.

“Mission Control is preparing for a probable debris avoidance maneuver with NASA’s international partners,” they stated.

Marshburn was seen grabbing a ride on the robotic arm to go about the ISS before getting to work on the antenna, according to NASA footage.

The astronaut, a doctor who flew on a Space Shuttle in 2009 and a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in a mission from 2012 to 2013, completed his fifth spacewalk.

Barron served in the US Navy as a submarine warfare officer before being nominated for the NASA astronaut corps in 2017.

The two arrived on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endurance with NASA’s Crew-3 mission on November 11 for a six-month stay on the ISS.

The International Space Station (ISS) celebrated 21 years of continuous human presence this month, according to NASA’s website.

They said that at that time, it housed 249 people from 19 countries who took part in thousands of research projects.