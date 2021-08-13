Astronauts compete in the first-ever “Space Olympics” in zero gravity.

Seven astronauts competed in zero gravity at the first “space Olympics” onboard the International Space Station.

The astronauts were separated into two teams based on which spacecraft delivered them to the ISS, Team Dragon and Team Soyuz, in honor of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

“The International Space Station Expedition 65 crew recorded themselves on a day off after a long week of work having some weightless fun,” the European Space Agency (ESA) said in a statement about the friendly competition. The crew presents the first Space Olympics from Earth orbit, 400 kilometers above our planet.”

The crew competed in four different disciplines: no-floor routine, no-handball, synchronized space swimming, and weightless sharpshooting, with the audience deciding who won.

Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough of NASA, Japanese astronaut Aki Hoshide, and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet made up Team Dragon. Two Russian cosmonauts, Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitsky, as well as NASA’s Mark Vande Hei, were their opponents in Team Soyuz.

The teams competed in no-handball, which included trying to get a ping-pong ball through their opponents’ open gate. This was the first of four disciplines to “go down in history.”

The astronauts were only allowed to use their breath at first, but after a regulation change halfway through the game, they were allowed to utilize body parts above the knee and elbow, and Team Soyuz scored a goal.

The ESA stated, “Penalties, rule modifications, camaraderie, and Megan’s commentary made the inaugural space Olympics discipline a huge success.”

The astronauts then performed a single “weightless routine” in the absence of a floor.

The third event was synchronized space swimming, in which the two teams performed scripted routines with Vande Hei providing commentary. Finally, for weightless sharpshooting, the teams fired elastic bands at a target.

“The competitions ranged from synchronised floating or lack-of-floor routines to (extremely) long jumps and no-hand ball,” Pesquet told the ESA. We strung all of the world’s flags (yep, every single country’s) on the lab ceiling, providing an uplifting (and colorful) background to our athletic prowess (or lack thereof).”

The space agency released the entire video on Tuesday, and several of the astronauts shared bits on social media.

"The first ever Space Olympics!" said Pesquet, according to the ESA.