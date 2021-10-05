AstraZeneca has asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve COVID, an antibody drug for people with weakened immune systems.

AstraZeneca, one of the first companies to create a coronavirus vaccine, has asked the FDA to authorize a COVID-19 prophylactic antibody therapy for emergency use.

If the medicine is approved, it will be prioritized for those with weakened immune systems who aren’t getting enough protection against the virus through immunizations. The therapy, AZD&442, will be the first long-acting antibody combination to receive emergency authorization for prophylactic reasons, according to the Anglo-Swedish business.

In a statement, Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca’s senior vice president for pharmaceutical research, said, “Vulnerable populations such as the immunocompromised typically aren’t able to generate a protective response post immunization and continue to be at risk of developing COVID-19.” “We are one step closer to providing an additional option to help guard against COVID-19 alongside vaccinations with this first global regulatory filing.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Three other antibody medicines have previously been approved by the FDA, including two that can be administered after a possible COVID-19 exposure to prevent symptoms. Instead, AstraZeneca’s medicine would be used as a preventative step in patients who are more susceptible to the virus.

Antibody medicines, according to the FDA, are not a replacement for vaccination, which is the most efficient and long-lasting type of virus protection. Antibody medicines are very costly to manufacture and need the use of an IV or injection as well as medical personnel to administer.

AstraZeneca’s antibody therapy lowered the chance of acquiring symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% in late-stage human trials. More than three-quarters of the individuals had immune systems that were weakened, as well as other factors that made them more vulnerable to disease.

The medications are lab-made replicas of virus-blocking antibodies that aid in the battle against infections. The treatments work by delivering concentrated dosages of one or two antibodies to the patient.

The therapies’ popularity skyrocketed in the United Areas this summer, especially in states like Florida, Louisiana, and Texas, where unvaccinated patients threatened to overload hospitals.

In the United States, Regeneron and Eli Lilly & Co. produce the most common antibody therapies.

Both medications have been purchased in quantity by the US government, which regulates their distribution to states.

AstraZeneca says it is in talks with the US government and other governments across the world to buy the company.