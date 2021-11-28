Astonished cops discover $3 million during a routine traffic stop.

A man has been charged with money laundering in Australia after a routine traffic stop discovered two suitcases in his trunk stuffed with AU$4.1 million, nearly $3 million in US dollars.

At around 5 a.m. on Nov. 20, the incident occurred in the southern Brisbane suburb of Calamvale, Queensland. On Nov. 22, Queensland police published video of the stop along with a statement.

Police stated they “saw the driver place a large bag in the boot [trunk]of his vehicle as they approached” at the start of the traffic stop. According to police, the suspect got “nervous and elusive” when conversing with them. Following that, the video shows Australian cops searching a man’s automobile. “Are you going to tell me what’s in that bag?” one police officer can be heard questioning the suspect. In the next clip, a police officer using a body camera can be seen using a penknife to unlock the bag in the trunk of the man’s car, which was tied tight with a wire tie.

The police officer slashes the wire tie and opens the bag, revealing wads of cash inside.

In the footage, one of the police officers can be heard saying: “It’s money. It’s all done with cash.” Then, shortly after, one of the cops can be heard saying: “There are two bags in the trunk [boot]. Totally drained of funds. Fiftys, hundreds, and twenties, all in vacuum-sealed packets.” According to police, after some counting, the bags contained AU$4.1 million ($2.95 million) in cash.

The individual, a New South Wales citizen whose identity has yet to be revealed, was detained and charged with money laundering. According to the Australian government, anyone carrying a sum of money greater than AU$10,000 ($7,200) must declare it to the authorities. Anyone convicted of illegally transporting AU$1 million or more in Australia faces a penalty of up to 25 years in jail.) The suspect has also been charged with violating the country’s COVID-19 public health regulations, which have placed significant limits on freedom of travel in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court to face the charges.