Asset Sales Will Be Used To Resolve Sexual Abuse Claims in France’s Catholic Church.

The French Catholic bishops agreed on Monday to sell a portion of the Church’s vast real estate holdings in order to recompense the thousands of children who have been sexually abused by clergy.

After a landmark investigation revealed widespread sexual abuse of minors by priests from the 1950s to 2020, church leaders have been under increasing pressure to compensate victims.

The claims will be evaluated by an impartial panel, and “we will offer the resources to complete this objective… of individual indemnities for the victims,” stated Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, head of the French Bishops’ Conference (CEF).

His remarks came after days of discussions among the conference’s 120 members about how to respond to the devastating investigation into the “huge epidemic” of child sexual assault, which was often shrouded in secrecy.

Instead of asking parishioners to donate money to compensate for priest misdeeds, the committee recommended that the Church recompense victims using its own assets.

After the conference at the Catholic site of Lourdes, Moulins-Beaufort said the Church had already agreed to set up a fund to begin making dividends next year, and it will now be bolstered “by selling real estate assets owned by the Bishops’ Conference of France and by dioceses.”

He also stated that if a loan is required, banks will be approached, and that the Vatican will be asked to send an observer to assess the French Church’s response.

The 2,500-page report issued last month showed clergy abuse of 216,000 youngsters over the time, with the number rising to 330,000 when claims against lay members of the Church, such as Catholic school instructors, are added.

The president of the commission slammed the “systemic character” of efforts to protect clerics from prosecution and provided 45 recommendations for reform.

The Church, in particular, was encouraged to make restitution, despite the fact that most cases were long past the statute of limitations.

For the first time, France’s bishops formally acknowledged the Church’s “institutional culpability” for the abuse on Friday, and top members of the clergy bowed in prayer in a display of penance on Saturday.

Victims’ groups, on the other hand, say that words are insufficient and are demanding compensation worth tens of millions of euros from the Church (dollars).

According to Hugues de Woillemont, a spokesman for the CEF, the new panel will look into all compensation requests, even those that date back decades or more.