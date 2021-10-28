Assange’s lawyer claims that the WikiLeaks founder is still at risk of suicide.

Despite promises that he would not be imprisoned in isolation at a “supermax” jail if extradited to the United States, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange remains a suicide risk, according to his counsel.

Assange’s legal team told the High Court in London on the second of two days of appeal hearings that new US assurances announced Wednesday should not affect a lower court’s decision to deny his extradition on mental health grounds.

The US government wants Assange charged with espionage, which could result in a sentence of up to 175 years in prison, while his legal team believes that estimating his likely term is impossible and that it might be far shorter.

It has given written assurances that Assange will not be held at the ADX Florence prison in Colorado, which keeps offenders, including Al-Qaeda fanatics, in near-total isolation.

The US has filed an appeal against a judgement by UK district court judge Vanessa Baraitser in January that extraditing Assange would be “oppressive” due to his severe danger of suicide and mental health deterioration in the US correctional system.

She dismissed US specialists’ claims that Assange would be safe from self-harm, saying that others in jail, such as convicted US millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, had committed suicide.

“These judgments stemmed solely from Mr Assange’s mental condition and his fears of extradition given the totally unusual circumstances of his case,” his lawyer Edward Fitzgerald told two senior justices who were reviewing the ruling.

“With these assurances, there is nothing to imply that these variables have changed in the least,” he added.

“That’s why, regardless of the assurances, you can’t claim she (Baraitser) would have come to a different conclusion.”

After seeing portions of Wednesday’s proceedings via video link from the high-security Belmarsh jail in southeast London, where he has been confined since 2019, Assange elected not to appear on Thursday.

After spending seven years inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was accused of sexual assault, he was detained in the United Kingdom in 2019 for jumping bail. Later, these were dropped.

The US government has charged him with 18 counts in connection with Wikileaks’ 2010 release of 500,000 classified papers outlining military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Based on the alleged assistance he provided former military intelligence officer Chelsea Manning in acquiring the information from protected computer systems, he is accused of breaking the US espionage act and hacking.

The US said in its appeal that Assange "had every motivation to inflate" his claims.