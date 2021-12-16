Asian markets are mostly higher as traders cheer the Fed’s anti-inflation stance.

After the Federal Reserve signaled a more hawkish path by speeding up the taper of its pandemic financial support and indicating a number of interest rate hikes in the coming years, most Asian markets rose Thursday and the dollar held gains.

While the much-anticipated decision marks the end of the era of ultra-loose monetary policy, markets hailed the US central bank’s announcement of a plan to combat a months-long spike in inflation that many fear may jeopardize the economy’s recovery.

In March, policymakers announced that their bond-buying program would come to an end, allowing them to begin raising borrowing prices. They could raise rates six times until the end of 2023, according to a frequently regarded barometer of expected rate changes.

The news, which met expectations, allayed fears on trading floors that officials were falling behind the curve and risked allowing prices to spiral out of control, with some warning of stagflation, or stagnant economic development.

It also comes at a time when consumer inflation is at an all-time high.

While prices are projected to rise further next year, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell remains optimistic about the world’s largest economy.

“Economic activity is expected to grow at a healthy rate this year, owing to progress on vaccinations and the economy’s reopening.” Following the two-day policy discussion, Powell told reporters, “Aggregate demand remains quite high.”

Powell has stated that he and his colleagues underestimated how quickly prices would recover following the pandemic crisis.

“Today’s decision appears to be the Fed’s first step toward regaining credibility as an inflation-managing organization,” said Christian Scherrmann of asset management DWS.

“However, the more hawkish announcement was supported by increased expectation that progress toward full employment has accelerated.”

Following the decision, Wall Street’s three main indexes surged, removing a significant amount of uncertainty for investors, according to analysts.

Much of Asia followed suit, with Tokyo up more than 1% as the dollar’s strength versus the yen aided exporters, as well as Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta.

“Jerome Powell threaded the needle beautifully.” “He was quite detailed and didn’t throw any surprises at us,” said Louis Navellier, a market strategist.

"Jerome Powell threaded the needle beautifully." "He was quite detailed and didn't throw any surprises at us," said Louis Navellier, a market strategist.

"Investors were and should be ecstatic that interest rates will remain around zero until March. Furthermore, the expected rate hikes are now completely factored into estimates, providing the market with the stability required to help markets transition to the next phase.