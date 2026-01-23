Asda Partners with Mitie for New Security Overhaul in 1,100 Stores

In a major shift to address rising retail crime, Asda has announced a new partnership with facilities management firm Mitie, which will take over security operations at over 1,100 of the supermarket chain’s stores. This collaboration is part of Asda’s effort to implement a more data-driven and outcome-focused security strategy, placing an emphasis on the safety of both customers and staff.

Enhanced Security Model with Mitie

Mitie’s contract covers a wide array of Asda’s stores, including superstores, supermarkets, living stores, and express outlets, with the security overhaul set to affect all of these locations across the UK. Asda aims to transition to a more proactive security system, leveraging technology and data analysis to determine where security resources are most needed. The plan includes the deployment of undercover store detectives and flexible security personnel who will be dispatched to the areas experiencing the highest security concerns.

Additionally, the stores will be linked to a 24/7 central operations hub, providing remote surveillance and coordinated support across the entire estate. Under the terms of the agreement, more than 2,000 Asda security staff will transfer to Mitie, further solidifying the company’s role in Asda’s long-term security strategy.

Asda’s chief commercial officer for non-food and retail, Liz Evans, emphasized that the supermarket chain has seen a dramatic increase in retail crime, with over 30,000 incidents of verbal abuse and physical assaults reported last year. “The safety of our colleagues and customers is our absolute priority,” she stated, underlining the importance of this security upgrade. “We are investing in a partnership with Mitie to implement a comprehensive, professionally trained and technology-enhanced security presence in our stores.”

This move comes amid a broader industry shift, with competitors also taking action to combat retail crime. Sainsbury’s, for instance, has introduced facial recognition technology in several stores, leading to a 46% reduction in theft and anti-social behavior incidents, while also lowering repeat offenses by 92%. Sainsbury’s digital director Claire Pickthall hailed the results as “seismic,” describing the impact of the technology as “hugely encouraging.”

The increased focus on security has prompted calls for greater collaboration between retailers and law enforcement. Sir Mark Rowley, the head of the Metropolitan Police, has urged the retail sector to “step up” and work more closely with the police to tackle shoplifting and related crimes. Rowley acknowledged that the police have made progress on the issue but pointed out that retailers also need to contribute to the fight against retail crime.