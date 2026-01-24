Asbestos Found in Play Sand Sold at UK Stores

Children’s play sand has been removed from the shelves in UK shops after tests revealed it contained asbestos, a hazardous substance linked to cancer. The move comes after a concerned parent sent samples of the sand to an accredited lab for testing, following their child’s exposure during a party.

The contaminated sand was sold as part of Hobbycraft’s Giant Box of Craft, with asbestos fibers identified in bottles of coloured sand. This follows a similar scare in Australia and New Zealand, where products of the same nature were withdrawn, and schools and nurseries had to be cleaned. Asbestos can cause severe health issues if inhaled, with long-term exposure leading to diseases like mesothelioma, a rare and fatal cancer.

Testing and Response

The parent, who noticed the similarity between the sand sold in the UK and those recalled in other countries, took action after becoming worried about its safety. They purchased the product from Hobbycraft and sent it for independent analysis. The results showed that three out of the five colours in the box contained fibrous tremolite asbestos.

In response, Hobbycraft voluntarily pulled the product from sale. However, they did not issue a formal recall. A spokesperson for the company stated, “As a precaution, we have voluntarily removed the product from sale while we carry out independent testing. We will update customers as soon as we are in a position to do so.”

A government official voiced concerns over the matter, pointing out that Hobbycraft should initiate a recall given the evidence, saying, “Parents are right to be concerned by this.”

Asbestos Risks Explained

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that was once prized for its strength, heat resistance, and non-conductive properties. However, when disturbed, the tiny fibres can become airborne and, if inhaled, pose a significant health risk. These fibres can remain in the lungs for years, causing conditions such as asbestosis—serious lung scarring—and lung cancer.

The risk posed by small amounts of asbestos to children is still considered low, but authorities are monitoring the situation closely. The product in question was made in China, where regulations permit the labelling of products as “asbestos-free” if they contain less than 5% asbestos.