As world leaders prepare for the Glasgow Climate Summit, there are four key issues to keep an eye on.

Glasgow, formerly the industrial heartland of Scotland, today serves as a springboard for the country’s green energy transition, lies proudly on the banks of the River Clyde. It’s an appropriate setting for the United Nations’ climate conference, COP26, where world leaders will discuss how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which are driving climate change.

As a former senior United Nations official, I’ve been active in climate negotiations for several years and will be in Glasgow for the meetings beginning Oct. 31, 2021. Here are some things to keep an eye on as the talks begin.

Countries committed in 2015 at the Paris climate summit to seek to keep global warming far below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), with a goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F). If COP21 in Paris agreed on a destination, COP26 will examine itineraries and make course corrections.

The bad news is that countries are falling behind schedule. They had to submit new action plans, known as national determined contributions, or NDCs, this year. According to the latest United Nations tally of all updated plans submitted in advance of the Glasgow summit, the globe is on track to warm 2.7 degrees Celsius (4.86 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, well into dangerous levels of climate change.

The G-20, a group of prominent international economies that together account for about 80% of global emissions, is the center of attention. Their annual summit will take place in Rome on October 30-31, just before the start of COP26.

India is one of the important G-20 countries that has yet to submit its updated plans. Brazil, Mexico, Australia, and Russia have all submitted proposals that contradict the Paris Agreement.

Details of how China will achieve its climate goals are beginning to emerge, and the world is watching to see how China will improve its 2030 emissions reduction target, which currently calls for cutting emissions by 65 percent per unit of gross domestic product, moving up the date when the country’s emissions growth will peak, and setting industrial production targets for other greenhouse gases like methane.

The Paris climate deal was reached in 2015 thanks to a delicate dance between the US and China, as well as savvy diplomacy by France. Six years later, a simmering rivalry threatens to derail what had previously been a race to the top.

In the meantime, all eyes are on the United States. Two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, are expected to force the issue.