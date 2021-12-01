As winter approaches, Afghan babies succumb to hunger.

Doctors give six-week-old Zubair only a few hours to live when he arrives at an Afghan facility for malnourished youngsters.

And as he fights for survival under a survival blanket, his mother watches, her emotions swaying wildly between dread and hope.

The clinic administered by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Herat, western Afghanistan’s largest city, aims to assist the population in dealing with a public health system on its last legs, hampered by donor funding withdrawal.

Since the Taliban took control of Kabul in August, the clinic has grown from 45 to 75 beds, with roughly 60 new patients arriving each week.

Shabaneh Karimi, Zubair’s mother, traveled 150 kilometers (90 miles) to seek assistance for him, first staying at a nearby public hospital before being recommended to the MSF clinic.

The young child, along with a dozen other infants, was swiftly assessed and admitted to intensive care.

He made it through the night, almost completely encased in an oxygen mask, and even recovered enough stamina to cry.

“Zubair is still alive, but things are still hard for him,” MSF clinic chief nurse Gaia Giletta said.

He is currently fighting a lung infection after being severely weakened by hunger, she explained.

UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, anticipates that 3.2 million Afghan children under the age of five would be malnourished this winter.

It estimates that a million of them will perish if no action is taken.

“Mothers come from all around the world. They run up to 200 kilometers at times “Giletta said.

“Supplies are scarce in public hospitals,” she noted. “Doctors and nurses do not receive compensation.” Halima stood in the next room, watching over her nine-month-old twins, both of whom had enlarged heads, indicating that they were suffering from oedema caused by malnutrition, a potentially dangerous collection of fluid.

“I became concerned when I noticed their faces growing larger and larger,” Halima explained.

She explained, “I tried to breastfeed them, but I didn’t have enough milk.”

Her husband, a heroin addict, was unable to assist her when she ran out of money to buy powdered milk.

The twins are currently battling measles and must be kept in isolation.

Another infant, five-month-old Ali Omar, is doing a little better after two months at the clinic.

However, he is still just 3.1 kilograms, which is the weight of a healthy infant. Sonita, his mother, is concerned as his release date approaches.

“Will he be able to go through the winter if he doesn’t have any milk and the house isn’t heated?”

