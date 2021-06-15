As warplanes intrude, the Taiwanese Air Force warns China of “consequences.”

After a record number of People’s Liberation Army aircraft were detected in Taiwan’s self-declared defensive airspace early Tuesday, the island’s air force was heard issuing a strong warning to a Chinese warplane.

Plane spotters monitoring the airways surrounding Taiwan said they heard the conversation at 9:20 a.m. Taipei time on the aeronautical emergency frequency 121.5 MHz, on a day when PLA warplanes received 17 warnings in the span of six hours.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense later confirmed that a total of 28 Chinese military planes had flown into Taipei’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), marking the largest number of single-day incursions on record since 25 warplanes were detected in the ADIZ on April 12.

The radio intercept uploaded to this website starts with a typical broadcast from a Taiwanese radio operator: “This is the Republic of China [ROC] Air Force.” In Taiwan’s southwestern airspace, Chinese military planes are flying at 6,500 meters: You’ve crossed our airspace and are posing a threat to aviation safety. Turn back and get out of here as soon as possible.”

“The repercussions of any accident are solely your responsibility,” the operator adds to the message.

“This is the People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force doing a routine mission,” a Chinese pilot responded, according to a transcript of the radio communication.

There were no further radio communications between the two, although it wasn’t the first time a PLA pilot had come into contact with ROC Air Force soldiers.

China established a monthly record for ADIZ incursions in April, according to publicly available statistics supplied by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, flying a total of 107 flights into the territory. The number of ADIZ forays had dropped significantly in May before Tuesday’s activities.

The return of military activity in the Taiwan Strait comes after President Joe Biden joined a group of G7 and NATO leaders in condemning Beijing’s policies on trade, technology, and human rights, among other things.

The emphasis on peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait in the G7 declaration delivered on Sunday was striking. The leaders also raised concerns about developments in the East and South China seas, where the Chinese military has engaged in increasingly coercive behavior towards its neighbors.

Before the large-scale incursion on June 15, there had been a lull in China's "gray zone" activity around Taiwan, which.