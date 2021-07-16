As virus cases soar, Indonesia has been dubbed the “Epicentre of Asia.”

Virus-wracked As the extremely contagious Delta form rips over the archipelago, Indonesia set a new daily infection record of 54,000 on Wednesday, vaulting it ahead of India as Asia’s Covid-19 hotspot.

A viral outbreak has wreaked havoc on the Southeast Asian nation, forcing thousands of people to die at home as desperate family search for oxygen tanks to treat the sick.

On Wednesday, Indonesia’s health ministry reported the highest-ever number of new cases and deaths in a 24-hour period, with 54,517 new cases and 991 deaths — recent daily mortality rates have been as high as ten times those in early June.

However, because to low testing rates and poor contact tracing, the official figure is commonly regarded to be an undercount.

“Indonesia might become the pandemic’s epicentre, but it’s already Asia’s epicentre,” said Dicky Budiman, an Indonesian epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia.

“If you compare the population of India and Indonesia, the epidemic in Indonesia is significantly more serious than in India.”

Budiman cautioned that the real number of daily cases in Indonesia could be approaching 100,000 per day by the end of the month, with as many as 2,000 daily viral deaths.

India, which was hit by a devastating Covid outbreak earlier this year, now has an average of 44,000 daily cases and 1,028 deaths.

According to the website ourworldindata.org, its population is roughly five times that of Indonesia’s nearly 270 million people, which has about 141 cases per million people compared to around 29 cases per million in India.

Since the pandemic began, India has recorded more than 30 million infections and over 400,000 fatalities, far outnumbering Indonesia’s declared 2.6 million cases and 69,210 deaths.

Last week, the world’s fourth most populous nation imposed tougher restrictions in Jakarta, throughout heavily populated Java, and on the tourist island of Bali, including the closure of retail malls, restaurants, and businesses.

It eventually expanded a network of less-severe restrictions over the archipelago, which stretches 5,100 kilometers (3,170 miles) from Sumatra in the west to Papua in the east.

However, there are now concerns that the highly transmissible Delta form, which was initially discovered in India, is spreading to more rural locations where health institutions are unable to handle a significant outbreak.

“We have to keep a close eye on this because if something happens (in those areas), their health facilities will definitely fall short of those in Jakarta or Java,” said health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin this week.

There are also concerns that the Eid al-Adha celebrations would be disrupted. Brief News from Washington Newsday.