As violence spreads across the French Caribbean islands, ten police officers have been injured.

On the French Caribbean island of Martinique, ten police officers were injured and several journalists were fired at overnight Thursday to Friday as protests over Covid-19 immunization measures spread.

Despite a night curfew, new violence has been reported on the island, which follows more than a week of turmoil on the neighbouring French island of Guadeloupe.

According to police numbers supplied to AFP, five police officers were hurt by gunfire on Martinique, and five more were injured by objects thrown at them during operations.

Gabriel Attal, a spokesman for the French government, described the turmoil as “completely unacceptable” and promised “firmness” in dealing with the rioters.

Four journalists, including an AFP photographer, were shot at while working in the capital of Martinique, Fort-de-France, late on Thursday. No one was hurt.

Hardline opponents of mandatory vaccination for health staff and fire fighters on Guadeloupe sparked the protests, which are already in effect in mainland France.

The protests, which saw roadblocks erected, have since evolved into a bigger campaign to demonstrate dissatisfaction with Paris’ perceived neglect of the islands.

The territories are popular with well-heeled visitors, but local poverty and unemployment are significantly higher than on mainland France, causing long-standing resentment.

Vaccination rates in the territories lag behind those on the mainland, with less than half of the population of Guadeloupe getting vaccinated against Covid.

Martinique announced a stringent night curfew on Thursday, matching a restriction in place in Guadeloupe since November 19.

Hundreds of additional police officers have also been dispatched to the islands.

Since the protests began, no government minister has visited the region, but Overseas Territories Minister Sebastien Lecornu will travel “shortly,” according to an aide.

On the condition of anonymity, the aide noted that the trip “cannot be organized under duress and must be part of an initiative to establish explicit and shared promises.”

The leaders of Guadeloupe’s protest movement have requested that mandatory vaccines be removed from the island, which the French government has rejected.

The upheaval occurs at a critical time in France’s administration of its overseas territories, as the Pacific territory of New Caledonia prepares to hold its third and final independence vote.

Pro-independence groups have pledged to boycott the vote on December 12.