As Venezuela’s battered currency is recalibrated, six zeros are removed.

On Friday, Venezuela will reveal new banknotes to trim zeroes from its currency, which has been pummeled by rapid inflation, which has exacerbated the country’s economic collapse and left many people unable to put food on the table.

Since 2013, the national economy has collapsed by 80% as oil prices have plummeted and output has dropped due to decades of under-investment, US sanctions, and mismanagement by successive socialist regimes.

Venezuela now has the unpleasant distinction of being the South American country with the most zeroes deleted from its currency, following the third notes revision in 13 years.

In the once-rich oil-producing nation, which now has the world’s highest inflation rate, seven one-million bolivar notes – the highest denomination and extremely scarce – were required to pay in cash for one loaf of bread.

Consumers have struggled to pay for even the most basic goods and services, while public sector employees have been paid wages in millions of bolivars that are practically worthless.

“We make less than three dollars every two weeks,” teacher Marelys Guerrero, 43, told AFP in Caracas.

A basic basket of goods for a family of five costs around $220, while an apartment in a modest suburb of the capital costs around $150.

The majority of bolivar payments are made by debit card or bank transfer, but seventy percent of transactions are now made in US dollars, according to private sector estimates, and prices on many store shelves are posted in US dollars to make things easier.

The bolivar lost three zeros in 2008 under now-deceased President Hugo Chavez, and five more in 2018 under his successor Nicolas Maduro.

With Friday’s adjustment, a million bolivars will become one bolivar, which is still approximately 25 cents.

In Venezuela’s border districts, in addition to the dollar, Colombian pesos and Brazilian reais, as well as grams of gold, are commonly used to pay for items.

Cash is virtually only used for purchasing public transportation tickets in the remainder of the country, although even this is a hassle because notes are rare and can only be obtained by standing in long lines at the bank.

“I’ll buy your dollar!” says the narrator. – children waving wads of bolivar cash yell at buses, which have turned into makeshift currency conversion offices, along with bus stops.

“For four million bolivars, we pay one dollar. According to William Hernandez, a 56-year-old bus driver, the fare is two million dollars.

New banknotes in various denominations will be issued by the government.