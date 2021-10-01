As Venezuela’s battered currency is recalibrated, a million Bolivars become one.

Venezuela will shave zeroes from its inflation-stricken bolivar for the third time in 13 years on Friday. It will drop six zeroes this time, bringing the total to 14 since 2008.

A million bolivars will become one bolivar overnight, still worth around 25 cents in US dollars.

Last month, Venezuela’s central bank announced the initiative to make transactions easier, leaving consumers scurrying to pay for even the most basic commodities and services.

In the once-rich oil-producing nation currently suffering the world’s highest inflation, seven one-million bolivar notes – the biggest denomination and extremely difficult to come by – are required to pay in cash for one loaf of bread.

Venezuela’s GDP has fallen by 80% since 2013, as the price of oil has fallen and output has shrunk due to decades of under-investment and mismanagement by successive socialist governments.

Marelys Guerrero, a 43-year-old teacher, is one of many Venezuelans who get paid in millions of worthless bolivars.

“We earn less than $3 every two weeks,” she told AFP in Caracas.

A basic basket of goods for a family of five costs around $220, while an apartment in a modest suburb of the capital costs around $150.

The majority of bolivar payments are made by debit card or bank transfer, but seventy percent of transactions are now made in dollars, according to private sector estimates, and prices on many store shelves are posted in US currency to make things easier.

Venezuela became the South American country with the most zeroes deleted from its currency on Friday. It lost three in 2008 under now-deceased President Hugo Chavez, and five more in 2018 under his successor Nicolas Maduro.

The bolivar has depreciated to the point where youngsters use it as play money.

In Venezuela’s border districts, in addition to the dollar, Colombian pesos and Brazilian reais, as well as grams of gold, are commonly used to pay for items.

Cash is virtually only used for purchasing public transportation tickets in the remainder of the country, although even this is a hassle because notes are rare and can only be obtained by standing in long lines at the bank.

“I’ll buy your dollar!” says the narrator. – children waving wads of bolivar cash yell at buses, which have turned into makeshift currency conversion offices, along with bus stops.

“For four million bolivars, we pay one dollar. According to William Hernandez, a 56-year-old bus driver, the fare is two million dollars.

New bills will be issued by the government.