As vaccine mandates face opposition in the United States, Cuba claims it does not require them.

Skeptics have objected to federal, state, and local mandates in the United States mandating various employees, students, and other sectors of the population to get vaccinated against COVID-19, highlighting the risk of widespread layoffs in important fields.

Getting citizens’ injections, on the other hand, does not appear to be an issue in Cuba, which is ruled by the Communist Party.

“People in Cuba are anxious and motivated to get vaccinated,” Carlos Fernández de Cosso, the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s director-general for the United States, told This website. “We don’t have the cultural divide that exists in the United States.”

Cuba is the world’s smallest country to produce its own vaccine, and the only country in the Western Hemisphere to accomplish it outside the United States.

In fact, Cuba’s reported vaccination rate has already surpassed nearly 50%, swiftly catching up to the earlier launch in the United States, which is presently at just over 56%. The disparity in the number of people who have received at least one dose is stark: Cuba has a rate of 84 percent, which is among the highest in the world, while the United States has a rate of 65 percent.

And, for the coming month, Cuba has set an even higher bar.

“We are close to 50% fully vaccinated right now,” Fernández de Cosso added. “By the end of November, we hope to have 92 percent of the population properly vaccinated.”

In an effort to get the island over the pandemic, Cuba is also the first country to start vaccinating children as young as two years old.

Despite its small size, Cuba has made significant progress in healthcare and science, particularly in advanced biotechnology, which proved to be a particularly critical investment as COVID-19 spread over the world early last year. To combat the increasing pandemic, Cuban doctors and health professionals were despatched all over the world, including to impoverished countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, as well as wealthier countries in Europe.

However, Cuba, like many other countries around the world, has paid a high price. Although infections and deaths have not reached epidemic proportions as in some other countries, COVID-19’s plague has caused devastation on the country through lost tourism earnings and other indirect repercussions.

