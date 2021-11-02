As US warships enter the Black Sea, Russia conducts air defense and anti-ship drills.

In response to objections over the passage of two US warships through a body of water at the focus of tensions between the two countries, Russia has conducted a series of air defense and anti-ship military drills in the Black Sea.

Crews manning the Bal and Bastion coastal anti-ship systems conducted simulated launches as part of “an exercise to destroy a dummy enemy surface ship in the Black Sea,” according to the Russian Armed Forces’ Southern Military District.

The maneuvers were carried out from camouflaged locations in Crimea, a region acquired by Russia following an internationally disputed referendum held in the midst of Ukraine’s political crisis in 2014. The peninsula has long been home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters, which held a training session on Tuesday.

To protect Russian warships from a “massive” missile strike and air raid by a simulated opponent, including imitation hostile drones, the fleet’s air defenses were activated and “placed on alert.”

The announcements came just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned the US military presence in the Black Sea during a meeting with defense sector executives.

The Russian leader warned of “leading countries developing innovative strike weapons with advanced speed parameters,” as well as “the increasing number of NATO flights close to Russia, and NATO ships with guided missiles appearing in the Baltic and Black Seas,” when discussing the “need to further improve aerospace defense.”

“As you know, a US ship just entered the Black Sea, which was visible through binoculars or the sight of our military systems,” Putin stated. “Plans by the United States to deploy medium-range missiles in Europe are widely known, and they constitute a significant hazard and threat to us.” The USS Porter, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, entered the Black Sea on Saturday on a “regular patrol” with US Air Force F-15E fighter jets and other aircraft, including US Navy P-8A anti-submarine spy planes, according to the US Navy Sixth Fleet.

USS Porter Commander Christopher Petro said in a press statement at the time, "The crew of the USS Porter looks forward to entering the Black Sea to preserve safety and stability throughout the region." "Our capacity to collaborate with our NATO friends and partners improves our overall marine readiness."