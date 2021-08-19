As US unemployment filings reach a new post-pandemic low, Biden applauds.

According to federal data released Thursday and lauded by President Joe Biden, new claims for unemployment benefits in the United States declined for the fourth straight week last week, falling to the lowest level since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

The Labor Department reported that initial jobless claims fell to 348,000, seasonally adjusted, in the week ending August 14, the latest sign of improvement in the closely watched metric of labor market health, despite rising infections from the Delta variant of Covid-19 threatening to derail progress.

This was less than analysts had predicted and 29,000 fewer than the previous week, putting claims closer to the levels recorded before the epidemic triggered countrywide company closures and millions of layoffs.

“Today’s news underscores the unprecedented magnitude of our economic recovery,” Biden said in a statement, praising his initiatives, which included the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan spending plan passed in March.

“While our economic recovery is far from complete – and while we will face ups and downs as we fight the Delta surge of Covid – the Biden plan to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out is working, and delivering real results for American workers,” Biden said in a rare comment on the weekly economic data.

While the data was “encouraging,” Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics warned of the hazards posed by the virus’s fast-spreading Delta form, which has caused several organizations to rethink their operations.

In an analysis, Shepherdson stated, “It’s certainly probable that employers’ first reaction to the Delta wave was to limit the pace of recruitment before adopting the more difficult decision to let go existing staff.”

According to the statistics, 109,379 new claims were filed last week under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to assist freelance employees, slightly more than the week before.

That initiative was one of several emergency measures put in place as the pandemic spread to assist jobless people, and it was extended several times as the situation progressed.

All of the enlarged programs are slated to expire next month, though nearly half of the states have already turned them back, claiming that they incentivize individuals to not work.

According to the data, over 11.7 million people were still receiving unemployment benefits under all programs as of July 31, a decrease from the previous week but a sign of the work that still to be done to heal the US labor market.

