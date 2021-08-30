As US troops leave Kabul, rockets are fired at the airport.

On Monday, rockets were fired at Kabul’s airport, where US soldiers were rushing to finish their withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuate friends amid threats from the Islamic State.

President Joe Biden has set a Tuesday deadline for all US troops to leave Afghanistan, bringing an end to his country’s longest military battle, which began in response for the September 11 attacks.

The Taliban, a fundamentalist Islamist organisation that was defeated in 2001 but recently reclaimed control, caused a mass departure of terrified civilians onboard US-led evacuation planes.

Those flights, which have brought over 120,000 passengers out of Kabul airport, will come to a stop on Tuesday when the last of the tens of thousands of American troops leave.

However, US forces are now primarily focused on safely transporting themselves and American diplomats out of the country.

After carrying out a suicide bomb strike at the airport’s perimeter late last week that killed more than 100 people, including 13 US troops, the Islamic State organization, which is a Taliban competitor, poses the greatest threat to the pullout.

More assaults were very probable, according to Biden, and the US announced it carried out an air strike on an IS-prepared car bomb in Kabul on Sunday night.

Following that, missiles were fired at the airport on Monday morning.

The White House stated that the airport had been targeted by a rocket attack, but that operations had been “uninterrupted.”

The White House statement read, “The President… has reconfirmed his directive that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is required to safeguard our personnel on the ground.”

On Monday, an AFP photographer captured photographs of a burned-out automobile with a launching system visible in the back seat.

The automobile was damaged by a suspected US drone strike roughly two kilometers (1.2 miles) from the airport.

Five rockets were fired, according to a Taliban official on the site, and all were destroyed by the airport’s missile defense systems.

While there were no reports of casualties or damage to the airport as a result of the rocket attacks, they heightened fears among inhabitants who had already been traumatized by years of war.

“We haven’t been able to sleep properly since the Americans took control of the airport,” Abdullah, who lives near the airport and gave only his first name, told AFP.

“We are disturbed by gunshots, rockets, sirens, or the noises of enormous jets. And now that they’ve been, they’ve been. Brief News from Washington Newsday.