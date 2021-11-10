As US prices reach a 30-year high, Biden declares inflation to be a “top priority.”

After government data revealed that US inflation hit a 30-year high last month, President Joe Biden declared it his “top concern,” underscoring the persistent threat to his presidency and the economy.

The steep increase in the consumer price index (CPI) in Labor Department data released Wednesday stunned analysts and the White House alike, and it came as Biden prepared to travel to Baltimore to pitch a $1.2 trillion infrastructure upgrade that he believes can turn the tide.

“Inflation harms Americans’ wallets, and I’m working hard to reverse this trend,” Biden said after the data was issued.

“I’m going to Baltimore today to show how my infrastructure bill would lower costs, eliminate bottlenecks, and increase the availability and affordability of commodities.”

Inflation has been tame in recent years, but it erupted last year with a vengeance when American firms resumed normal operations thanks to Covid-19 vaccinations.

Prices were pushed higher by increased demand from cash-rich customers, as well as labor shortages in the United States and global supply chain snarls that impeded supplies of vital components like semiconductors, which are used in the production of autos and other devices.

While Biden has claimed that the increases are only temporary, they have provided his critics with a powerful counterargument to the spending plans on which he has bet his presidency as his support numbers decline.

Although Congress passed the infrastructure bill last week, the $1.85 trillion Build Back Better proposal to boost social services is still stuck in infighting among Biden’s Democrats, who control the legislature by a razor-thin margin.

“By all accounts, the threat posed by historic inflation to the American people is not ‘transitory’ and is instead becoming worse,” Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who has protested to the plan’s cost, tweeted following the CPI data.

According to the Labor Department, the 6.2 percent increase in CPI from October 2020 was the largest annual increase since November 1990, and came as expenses for everything from vehicles to gasoline soared.

CPI increased 0.9 percent in October compared to September, more than double the previous month’s gain and above economists’ expectations.

Energy costs accounted for a large portion of the increase, with gasoline surging 6.1 percent last month and fuel oil surging 12.3 percent.

Biden stated that he has urged his National Economic Council to look for methods to reduce these prices, and that he has also instructed the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on price gouging in the.