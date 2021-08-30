As US evacuees wind down, rockets fly over Kabul.

On Monday, rockets were fired across Kabul as the US raced to finish its exit from Afghanistan, with civilian evacuations nearly complete and terror threat fears high.

President Joe Biden has set a Tuesday deadline for all US troops to leave Afghanistan, bringing an end to his country’s longest military battle, which began in response for the September 11 attacks.

The Taliban, a fundamentalist Islamist organisation that was defeated in 2001 but recently reclaimed control, caused a mass departure of terrified civilians onboard US-led evacuation planes.

Those flights, which carried over 114,000 passengers out of Kabul Airport, will come to an end on Tuesday when the last of the thousands of American troops leave.

However, US forces are now primarily focused on safely transporting themselves and American diplomats out of the country.

After carrying out a suicide bomb attack at the airport late last week that killed more than 100 people, including 13 US personnel, the Islamic State group, rivals of the Taliban, poses the greatest threat to the evacuation.

Biden had warned that further assaults were inevitable, and the US announced it had carried out an air strike in Kabul on an explosives-laden truck on Sunday night.

According to AFP journalists in Kabul, this was followed by the sound of missiles flying throughout the city on Monday morning.

Witnesses and security sources claim that many rockets were fired at the airport.

Near the airport, smoke could be seen rising.

Local residents heard the airport’s missile defense system, and shrapnel was reported raining onto the street, indicating at least one rocket had been intercepted.

The rockets were fired from a car in the city’s north, according to a security official who worked in the previous administration that was overthrown by the Taliban.

A Taliban official confirmed the attack on Sunday, claiming that a car bomb aimed at the airport had been detonated – and that a probable second strike had hit a neighboring house.

Throughout the war, the US has been accused of killing numerous people in air strikes, which has contributed to a loss of local support, and this was a possibility again on Sunday.

“We are aware of allegations of civilian casualties as a result of our hit on a vehicle in Kabul today,” said Captain Bill Urban, a spokesperson for US Central Command.

The US military was examining whether civilians were killed, according to Urban, who noted that there were “strong” explosions. Brief News from Washington Newsday.