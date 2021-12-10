As unrest subsides, the Solomon Islands lifts its curfew.

As political tensions in the Pacific nation eased, the Solomon Islands removed a two-week-old curfew on Friday.

Mostyn Mangau, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Commissioner, announced the relaxation of restrictions, which included a prohibition on vessels from neighboring islands accessing Honiara’s port.

“I’d want to express my gratitude to individuals who lived in the Emergency Zone for their cooperation during the curfew period, as well as my dedicated policemen for a job well done,” he said.

On November 26, a midnight curfew was imposed as police attempted to bring three days of deadly riots under control.

Late last month, anti-government riots resulted in widespread looting and the deaths of at least three people.

The damage inflicted by the riots has been estimated at US$67 million, with 63 buildings in the capital burnt and plundered, according to the country’s national bank.

Around 200 international peacekeepers from Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea have been stationed across the capital.

Even as political tensions persist, life has gradually returned to normal.

Opposition to veteran Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who wants to strengthen ties with Beijing, spurred the protests.

The 66-year-old four-time leader breezed past a no-confidence vote in parliament this week, blunting his opponents’ accusations.

The leaders of Malaita, the Solomon Islands’ most populous island, are opposed to his leadership.

They have continued to demand more autonomy and have hinted at a drive for statehood, but have not yet taken to the streets in protest.

According to Australian officials, the multinational peacekeeping deployment would only last “weeks,” though no end date has been set.