As ‘unique’ Babar and Rizwan Build Pakistan Foundation, it’s Boom Not Bust.

Batting coach Matthew Hayden characterized Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the most lethal opening combo at the T20 World Cup, as “special.”

Hayden, an Australian great, was a constant at the top of the order during his 15-year international career, scoring over 8,000 Test runs and over 6,000 ODI runs.

“Babar and Rizwan have created a one-of-a-kind opening for themselves,” Hayden said to AFP at the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan has already advanced to the semi-finals after four wins in four games.

“They are very autonomous players with their own approaches, yet their blend and mix create the ideal combo.”

“They’re one-of-a-kind, and it’s been fascinating to observe how they’ve approached this World Cup.” They chased down a goal for victory against India in a flawless run chase, with no wickets falling, for a victory that Pakistan will remember.” In 14 Twenty20 international partnerships in 2021, captain Babar and wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan have collected 826 runs.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai, their first win over their arch-rivals in 13 World Cup matches, as they put on an unbroken 152-run partnership, their third as an opening combination.

They connected for a 113-run partnership to help Pakistan beat Namibia in Abu Dhabi, becoming the first team to reach the semi-finals following four wins in a row.

“We encourage each other and, despite our lack of power, we have a decent record,” Rizwan remarked after his man-of-the-match 79 not out against Namibia.

“If I’m out early, he’ll have to anchor the innings; if he falls, I’ll have to continue.”

Babar has three World Cup half century, with his only failure coming against New Zealand, when he was out for nine runs.

Babar has reclaimed the top spot in the Twenty20 batting rankings after a run binge of 721 runs in 21 matches this year.

Rizwan has 951 runs in the same number of matches this year.

His overall average is a whopping 95.10. Rizwan has risen to fourth place in the standings.

“Watching Rizwan bat inspires the entire squad and gives us confidence,” Babar added.

“His dedication and conviction are admirable, and I like his company at the crease.”

They’ve made the positions their own since being assigned to open a Twenty20 innings in February.

They've made the positions their own since being assigned to open a Twenty20 innings in February.

They've shared four century stands and one relationship as partners.