As unemployment claims reach a new pandemic low, the US moves to extend jobless aid.

Even though jobless claims fell for the fourth week in a row, President Joe Biden’s administration announced steps on Thursday to help states to continue expanding unemployment benefits as the country grapples with a surge in the Delta form of Covid-19.

As the pandemic began last year, Congress approved a significant expansion of the unemployment safety net, but after multiple extensions, the programs are set to expire nationally early next month.

In a letter to top lawmakers, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh indicated that states will be permitted to use money left over from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan enacted in March to continue some unemployed programs.

“In some jurisdictions, it may make sense for unemployed workers to continue receiving more help for a longer length of time,” the officials said. “This would provide residents of those states more time to find jobs in places where unemployment remains high.”

The pandemic aid increased benefit payments and assisted long-term unemployed and freelance workers who were not otherwise eligible for regular state benefits, but many states cut them off early due to criticism that the programs encouraged people not to work, even as employers struggled to fill open positions.

Since huge layoffs as businesses shut down or limited operations in March 2020, the US job market has improved, with the jobless rate falling to 5.4 percent in July from a pandemic high of 14.8 percent in April of last year.

The Labor Department said Thursday that new claims for jobless benefits fell to another post-pandemic low last week.

According to the report, initial unemployment claims fell to 348,000, seasonally adjusted, in the week ending August 14, down 29,000 from the previous week and less than analysts had predicted.

However, the report stated that as of July 31, more than 11.7 million people were receiving jobless benefits under all programs, including additional federal aid, indicating that the ground has yet to be recovered.

Biden, who has come under fire for his handling of the US pullout from Afghanistan, praised the drop in jobless claims and attributed it to his stimulus initiatives.

In a rare comment on the weekly economic report, Biden stated, “This morning’s news underlines the historic nature of our economic recovery.”

"While our economic recovery is far from complete – and while we will face ups and downs as we confront Covid's Delta surge – the Biden plan is a good start.