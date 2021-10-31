As UN talks begin, the G20 backs a key climate target.

As make-or-break UN climate negotiations begin in Glasgow on Sunday, G20 leaders pledged to the fundamental aim of reducing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but environmentalists condemned a “lack of ambition.”

According to the final summit statement, the Group of 20 major economies agreed that maintaining that target — which was first stated in the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement — will necessitate “meaningful and effective steps.”

The leaders, whose countries account for about 80% of global carbon emissions, committed action on coal as well, but failed to set a specific target for achieving another critical goal: “net zero” emissions.

“We’re proud with these accomplishments, but we must keep in mind that this is just the beginning,” said Mario Draghi, the host of the talks.

Earlier, summit president Alok Sharma warned that the COP26 climate negotiations in Scotland were the “last, best hope” for keeping the aim of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

“If we act now and we act together, we can protect our beloved planet,” he stated, as an increasing number of extreme weather events highlight the disastrous effects of burning fossil fuels.

G20 leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement’s aim of keeping “global average temperature increase well below 2 degrees Celsius and to pursue measures to restrict it to 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels,” according to the statement.

They went on to say that “keeping 1.5 degrees within reach” will necessitate “meaningful and effective measures and commitment by all countries, taking into account varied methods” by developing national plans that “match long-term ambition with short- and medium-term targets.”

Experts argue that fulfilling the 1.5 degree objective will require cutting global emissions in half by 2030 and to “zero” by 2050 — but the G20 hasn’t established a hard deadline, instead stating that net zero will be achieved “by or around mid-century.”

By the end of 2021, the leaders agreed to stop supporting new unabated coal plants abroad, meaning those whose emissions have not been filtered.

Greenpeace, an environmental advocacy group, lambasted the final statement, calling it “weak, lacking both ambition and vision,” and claiming the G20 leaders “failed to meet the moment.”

“If the G20 was a dress rehearsal for COP26, world leaders fluffed their lines,” Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of COP26, remarked.

According to AFP, Friederike Roder, senior director of the anti-poverty organization Global Citizen, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.