As two powers align against the United States, Russia declares Taiwan to be a part of China.

As strategic partners Moscow and Beijing strive to better coordinate their stances on geopolitical issues throughout the world, Russia has stated unequivocally that the self-governing island of Taiwan is a component of the mainland-based People’s Republic of China.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated Moscow’s position on the matter during his visit to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on Tuesday.

“Russia, like the vast majority of other countries, regards Taiwan as an integral part of the People’s Republic of China,” Lavrov added. “In our foreign policy, we have proceeded and will continue to proceed on this principle.” Only 14 nations, including the Vatican, have diplomatic ties with Taipei today. Since recognizing Beijing in 1979, three decades after the Communist victory in a civil war forced nationalists into exile across the Taiwan Strait, the United States has maintained only informal relations with the island republic. Though Moscow and Beijing would soon start their own feud that would span the rest of the Cold War, the Soviet Union initially sided with the new Communist authority.

However, China and Russia are closer than ever before, and this year marked the 20th anniversary of their 2001 Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, which reshaped their relationship. In recent years, these connections have grown even stronger as both countries have found common ground in combating a common foe: the United States.

As the United States has shifted its focus to the Asia-Pacific region, particularly since the administration of former President Donald Trump, Lavrov and other Russian officials have been more open in criticizing the United States’ coalition-building with Australia, India, and Japan under the banner of a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Lavrov has recently expressed his displeasure with their initiatives.

“The Indo-Pacific idea is aimed at breaking up this structure that relied on the indivisibility of security,” Lavrov said last week at a defense and foreign policy conference, “and has publicly declared that its major objective is limiting China.”

Days later, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian praised Lavrov’s remarks, and on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian praised Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov’s criticism of US and allied navies’ behavior in the Asia-Pacific region after a US submarine collided with an unidentified object in the South China Sea.

