As Trump flirts with a White House bid in 2024, there are fears of “election subversion.”

The 2000 presidential election in the United States came down to a few votes in Florida, and the outcome was settled by the Supreme Court.

The “Big Lie” was born during the 2020 presidential election, when supporters of the defeated candidate stormed the US Capitol.

Just wait till 2024 to discover what’s in store.

Donald Trump, the only president in American history to refuse to accept the results of an election, is considering a second run for the White House in what may be a make-or-break moment for the country’s democracy.

Last week, a scary doomsday scenario opinion post in The Washington Post by Robert Kagan, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, got alarm bells ringing in political circles.

“The United States is on the verge of its most serious political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War,” argued Kagan.

The neoconservative professor predicted a “reasonable likelihood of events of mass violence, a breakdown of federal authority, and the split of the country into warring red and blue enclaves” in the next three to four years.

According to polls, most Americans share at least some of Kagan’s concerns: According to a recent CNN-SSRS poll, 56 percent of respondents believe the United States’ democracy is under danger.

It is being “tested,” according to 37% of respondents. Only 6% believe it is not in risk.

Trump’s never-ending and false assertions that Democrat Joe Biden “stole” the November 2020 presidential election have permeated into the political bloodstream.

Seventy-eight percent of Republicans polled by CNN-SSRS indicated they don’t believe Biden won the president lawfully, a percentage that matches the findings of earlier surveys.

According to Edward Foley, a constitutional law professor at The Ohio State University, “it’s a new phenomenon in American elections.”

“For as long as there have been elections in America, there have been contests over hanging chads – like Bush against Gore in 2000 – and there have been recounts,” Foley added.

“However, the ‘Big Lie’ is a novel concept. It’s a social sickness because it’s separated from reality.”

In a recent research study, Richard Hasen, a law and political science professor at the University of California, Irvine, stated that the United States is in a state of “democratic crisis,” with an unprecedented risk of “election subversion.”

“The United States faces a considerable risk that the 2024 presidential election, as well as future US elections, will be rigged, and that the individuals elected will not reflect the free choices made by eligible voters. Brief News from Washington Newsday.