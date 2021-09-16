As tourism recovers, a Malaysian holiday island reopens.

Visitors swarmed to the Malaysian island of Langkawi on Thursday, as it reopened after a coronavirus quarantine wreaked havoc on the country’s key tourism industry.

Local travel restrictions have been in place for months, and international crossings are mostly closed as Malaysia confronts the largest Covid-19 outbreak in its history.

However, as the outbreak fades, Langkawi, one of Malaysia’s most popular tourist locations, has been chosen as the site of a trial study to reopen the sector to domestic visitors.

Water cannons were fired over the first plane to land at the island’s airport on Thursday, welcoming tourists.

Andrea Manason, an Australian woman resident in Kuala Lumpur who is traveling with her family of six, told AFP, “We’re quite excited because we haven’t travelled anywhere since February 2020.”

“Being here and having the kids leave the house is really thrilling for us.”

Hotels and businesses have been allowed to reopen as part of the campaign, and activities on the island’s palm-fringed beaches have resumed.

To visit, tourists must be completely vaccinated and must take a viral test before leaving.

The reopening has been welcomed by Alexander Isaac, the head of a boat charter company, who said the island’s tourism sector had been “badly harmed” by virus restrictions.

“Any further lockdowns are unaffordable… We must revive the economy and put people back to work.”

The island off Malaysia’s northwest coast has long been popular with domestic and international visitors, despite the country’s current ban on foreign tourists.

In 2019, Langkawi welcomed roughly 3.9 million visitors, a significant drop since the pandemic began.

If the island’s “tourist bubble” proves to be a success, more vacation spots are anticipated to reopen soon.

Thailand has reopened many islands, including Phuket, to international tourists who have been vaccinated.

Malaysia enforced a countrywide curfew in June after an increase in infections caused by the extremely contagious Delta strain, which has resulted in more than two million illnesses and over 22,000 fatalities.

However, as the outbreak has slowed and the vaccine rollout has accelerated, officials have begun to relax restrictions in recent weeks, with over half of the population now completely immunized.