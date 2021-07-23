As Torrential Flooding Sweeps the Country, Vladimir Putin Sends a Condolence Letter to China.

In a telegram to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his sympathies over the deadly floods in China’s Henan region, the Kremlin reported on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry stated publicly that Putin’s message was appreciated.

“The President of the Russian Federation offered profound sympathies to those who have lost their relatives and friends as a result of this accident and hoped early recovery to all those affected,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

During a news conference on Thursday, Zhao Lijian, deputy director of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Department, said that Putin’s letter proved the solid state of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the close friendship between Putin and Xi.

Zhao emphasized that the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia was signed 20 years ago this year. He went on to say that the current state of relations between Russia and China is the greatest it has ever been.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Henan province, where torrential rains have caused massive flooding, continues to increase. As rescue and recovery efforts continue in the central China region, at least 33 people have died and eight are still missing.

Floodwaters have flooded entire neighborhoods, causing landslides and raising river levels. Since the flooding began with last weekend’s storms, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced, and Henan authorities announced on Thursday that the calamity had cost the province 1.22 billion yuan (about $190 million) in economic damage.

Zhengzhou, the province capital, has been particularly heavily struck, with pupils stranded at schools and the subway system overwhelmed by flooding. According to the business news website Caixin, about 10,000 passengers were stranded on at least ten trains that were halted. Three of the trains were said to have been stalled for over 40 hours.

A video uploaded on Twitter by The Paper, a China state-affiliated digital media company, shows subway riders standing in brown water up to their chests.

7月20日晚，郑州暴雨地铁5号线一车厢多人被困，水位淹过肩膀。

根据郑州地铁晚上发布的消息，受持续暴雨影响，郑州地铁全线网车站已暂停运营服务，消防人员正在救援。 pic.twitter.com/wCiz7TGhki

July 20, 2021 — The Paper (@thepapercn)

Street transportation has also been hampered, with streets inundated and automobiles washed away. According to the Transport Ministry’s social media account, portions of 26 motorways have been closed as a result of the. This is a condensed version of the information.